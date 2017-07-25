Apache Junction school board OK’s $37 million budget for 2017-18

The $37,057,939 Apache Junction Unified School District budget for 2017-18 includes a one-time 1.06 percent base-level funding increase for teachers as allowed by the state of Arizona.
The AJUSD Governing Board voted 5-0 at a July 14 meeting to approve the budget. Voting yes were AJUSD Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich, Vice-President Dena Kimble and members Mike Weaver, Cami Garcia and Christa Rizzi.
Prior to the board’s vote, Cindy Reichert, AJUSD finance director, presented a slide show of the 2017-18 expenditure budget on a large screen in the district board room, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive. It showed a summary of the budget, a description of the average daily membership formula on student counts and other areas. The slides are to be posted at ajusd.org.
“The budgetary limits are mainly based upon legislative formulas, which we all know. The monies to fund these formulas are paid from state of Arizona assistance – state aid – and local taxation,” Ms. Reichert said. “Now our ratio of local taxation/state funding is 74 percent local taxation, 26 percent state funding,” she said.
She said there will be several revised budgets over the next fiscal year.
One revised budget is due by Nov. 1 because of the 1.06 percent salary increase, she said.
“They’re giving us time to make certain we have all of the dollar amounts ready to go with that, but we do have to revise the budget by then and those dollar amounts will stand,” Ms. Reichert said.
Board member Rizzi thanked Ms. Reichert for her presentation.
“Cindy, when we go out and talk with the public, your pie charts – to be able to show people and explain – is really helpful. There (were) a couple key things that learned that I wasn’t aware of and so I really appreciate the presentation,” she said. “The more information that we have, the better we can tell the story for the district out there in the community.”
Ms. Reichert said she plans to show school and department budgets in future presentations.
“Yeah, I think that would be great,” President Ehrlich said.
“I’d also like to see the tax-credit, the gifts and donations funds … per-school,” Vice-President Kimble said.
July 18 meeting
An AJUSD teacher who resigned after signing a contract to work this year is required to pay $1,500 in damages, the governing board decided July 18. At the same special meeting, the governing board voted 5-0 to approve hiring Karl Waggoner as Four Peaks Elementary School principal.
The AJUSD Governing Board voted 4-1 to approve the $1,500 in liquidated damages for certified employee Lisa Ardt. Voting yes were AJUSD Governing Board President Ehrlich, Vice-President Kimble and members Mr. Weaver and Mrs. Garcia. Voting no was board member Mrs. Rizzi.
The meeting agenda is at http://ajusd.org/documents.cfm?id=1763.
According to the agenda, the governing board was slated to meet in a closed-door executive session to discuss hiring Mr. Waggoner and to discuss the requested release from contract of Ms. Ardt for the 2017-18 school year.
