Apache Junction school board may choose superintendent April 11

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board at a meeting April 11 s slated to discuss and possibly enter into contract negotiations with a specific finalist for the position of superintendent and direct the board president to contact the finalist to make such an offer. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the AJUSD board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave.
The agenda is at http://ajusd.org/documents.cfm?id=1763.
The governing board voted 5-0 on Dec. 13 to accept Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson’s resignation and a settlement agreement.
Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich, Vice President Dena Kimble and members Mike Weaver, Christa Rizzi and Cami Garcia reviewed applications and consulted with district attorneys, according to a press release.
In January the district solicited public input on candidate issues and priorities to help guide the selection process. More than 800 responses were received and a summary of answers and comments was compiled and distributed to board members to help guide them in the selection process.
When finalists Dr. Tammy Ridgeway and Dr. JoEtta Gonzales dropped out, the AJUSD governing board convened in an emergency session March 31 and opted to proceed as planned with the one remaining finalist, Dr. Krista Anderson, executive director of special education in Scottsdale Unified School District, according to the release.
