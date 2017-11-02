Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy issues challenge to volunteer at schools

The city of Apache Junction, the United Way of Pinal County, the Apache Junction Unified School District and Children First Support Our Schools are partnering on an initiative to encourage more volunteers in local public schools.
“I am challenging our businesses and our citizens to get involved and push our school district to the next level,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy said in a press release. “Many businesses allow employees time off to volunteer for a worthy case. What is more important than helping the next generation?
“This is an excellent way to give back to the community and inspire the youth to achieve new heights,” Mayor Serdy said.
Volunteers are needed in areas such as classroom assistance, chaperoning field trips, tutoring and mentoring, serving in the libraries, administrative duties, serving food and more.
“We are so gratified to see the city, the United Way and Children First Support Our Schools come together to help our students,” Dr. Krista Anderson, EdD, superintendent of the Apache Junction Unified School District, said in the release. “We know there is so much experience and wisdom in our community that can be shared with our students and staff.”
The school district is finalizing a new volunteer system to better utilize the talents and resources in our community to supplement the district’s efforts. Those interested can call the school district office at 480-982-1110.
“The city of Apache Junction has a long history of volunteerism and partnership,” Mayor Serdy said. “Apache Junction kids need our help. Now.”