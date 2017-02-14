AJUSD survey results to be reviewed at Feb. 14 school board meeting

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board at a meeting Feb. 14 will review a report detailing the results of a community electronic survey regarding the search for a new district superintendent. The results are to be available online the day of the meeting, according to the agenda at http://ajusd.org/documents.cfm?id=1763. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 14 at the school district’s board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave.
The governing board voted unanimously on Dec. 13 to accept Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson’s resignation.
The governing board has engaged the support of the Arizona School Boards Association in the search for a new district superintendent. Following the direction of the board, ASBA conducted a community electronic survey related to the search. This agenda item provides an opportunity for an ASBA representative to review with the board a report generated from the survey, the board to discuss the results of the survey and the board to discuss how the survey will be used during the search process, according to the agenda.
Other items on the agenda include:
•review and consider approval of an advertising document for the position of district superintendent.
•budget discussion for 2017-18 school year.
•board attorney discussion.
•student out-of-state travel: Apache Junction High School NJROTC students will travel to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on March 10-17 to attend the military base orientation trip. All expenses will be paid by the unit and tax credit, estimated at $3,300. Approximately 11 students will travel accompanied by three chaperones
•review and consider approval of the gifted scope and sequence to be submitted to Arizona Department of Education.
•the high school’s principal is requesting board approval to waive the .5 credit of economics class for any 12th grader who completes and passes the AP government credit for 2017-18 school year.
Closed-door executive sessions may be held on:
•sale of property. No action will be made during the meeting.
•discussion and possible action concerning employment of classified employee Jacqueline Hatter.