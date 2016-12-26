AJUSD Superintendent Chad Wilson to receive $107,456 lump sum severance

When the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board voted unanimously on Dec. 13 to accept Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson’s resignation, the settlement agreement required him to work until June 30, 2017, and then receive a lump-sum payment of $107,465.60. That amount is 90 percent of his base salary of $119,406.23 for the 2017-18 school year minus payroll deductions and withholding amounts, according to the settlement document.
“The governing board accepted Dr. Wilson’s resignation, believing it to be in the best interest of the district and the community to move forward with a clean slate. Because it was the board’s decision, Dr. Wilson, legally, is entitled to a settlement equating to 100 percent of his remaining contract. He accepted 90 percent,” Dana Hawman-Trumbull, AJUSD public relations coordinator, said in an e-mail. “Without the offered resignation, the board would have had to show ‘good cause’ – i.e. wrongdoing – to dismiss him prior to the end of his contract and go through a full due-process hearing. They chose to settle amicably and move focus to positive change.”
In an e-mail sent to all district employees, she wrote, in part: “You may hear people asking why Dr. Wilson will be receiving a settlement when he will be leaving before his contract expires on June 30, 2018. The answer lies in the fact that he is not quitting or being fired; the board has elected to move in a different direction for the 2017-18 school year. Dr. Wilson offered the option of his resignation to clear the way for the board to implement their vision for AJUSD. The board accepted.” She also wrote, “The agreement also offers a clause to facilitate stability within the organization during the transition by guaranteeing that, ‘the governing board will offer employment contracts for the 2017-18 school year to all administrative certified and classified employees as recommended by Superintendent Wilson; – i.e. your principals and department heads won’t be going anywhere for at least one more year.”
Voting to accept the resignation were AJUSD Governing Board Chairman Jeff Cranmer, Vice Chairwoman Danielle Reynolds and board members Dena Kimble, Jodi Ehrlich and Michael Weaver.
A link to a PDF copy of the settlement and evaluation were posted to the Apache Junction Discussion and Chat Facebook group by a member. It was an exact copy of the two, Mrs. Hawman-Trumbull said in an e-mailed response to questions.
“The documents are public record; however, a written request is generally required to view them. It certainly would not have been my choice to release the information without context – i.e. the press release that was to be released today. Conspiracy theories and distrust thrive in the gap between information and understanding. I would have appreciated the opportunity to provide the factual context so that people would at least understand the reason these decisions were made,” Mrs. Hawman-Trumbull said in the e-mailed response to questions.
Christa Rizzi and Cami Garcia were sworn-in at the Dec. 13 meeting as members of the governing board, but start Jan. 1 and did not participate in the evaluation or settlement.
Both were asked to comment on the documents posted on Facebook.
“Although I was sworn-in at the last school board meeting, it’s important to know that my term as a school board member will not begin until January 2017,” Mrs. Rizzi said in an e-mailed response to questions. “With the information I’ve been given, no, I do not agree with the evaluation, recommendation for rehire or the settlement agreement. I think it’s going to be a tough pill for the community and district employees to swallow and will make it very difficult to rebuild the trust of our community. Unfortunately because my term does not begin until January, I was not able to be a part of those discussions.”
“I was not a part of Dr. Wilson’s evaluation or a part of the decision-making. Therefor I feel it would be irresponsible for me to comment. Jan. 1, 2017, is when Christa Rizzi and I become official board members,” Mrs. Garcia said in an e-mailed response to questions.
The settlement states, in part, “Whereas certain circumstances have arisen which have resulted in a mutual determination that it would be in the best interest of the employee and the employer to discontinue employee’s services in the current position effective June 30, 2017 … employee agrees that employee will submit a letter of resignation to employer.”
It also states, “Employer agrees that all requests for references will be answered by stating that employee performed all services for employer in satisfactory or better manner and that employee voluntarily resigned.”
It also states, under confidentiality: “To the extent possible under Arizona law, the parties, their immediate families, agents and employees, shall hold the terms of this agreement in the strictest confidence and shall not disclose the terms of this agreement to anyone except to the extent required by law.”
In addition to the $107,465.60 lump sum, the settlement gives Dr. Wilson $6,757.50 in accrued sick leave; $34,444.20 for accumulated and unused vacation leave; a stipend of $3,000 in recognition of his doctoral degree; $7,000 for an automobile allowance; $5,500 for an expense account; and all medical and life insurance premiums for benefits, including $16,865.77 for family medical coverage, $6,750 for a Health Savings Account, $1,426 for disability insurance and $163.27 for a life insurance premium.
Also on Dec. 13, the board voted 5-0 to accept its annual evaluation of the superintendent. The evaluation posted on Facebook shows Dr. Wilson primarily receiving “satisfactory” grades (26 instances). He was also rated “outstanding” in two – overseeing the processing and submission of required reports and attending and participating in all meetings of the board and its committees.
The evaluation lists comments from the board including “Board questions are answered, not all members are necessarily apprised of relevant questions and answers other board members may have raised. Potential goal: When a relevant question is presented, inform each board member of said question and answer.” Also, there “needs to be effort made to be more proactive. This contributes to increasing the public’s trust, which is most important; there needs to be more active promotion of our district publicly; there needs to be more accessibility to the community, whether that’s in person or digitally; is cooperative with the media, but needs to be more proactive; and needs to be more visible and approachable to the community.”
Following the Dec. 13 meeting, Dr. Wilson declined to explain why he resigned, but said in an interview, in part, “when we wind up publicizing the release agreement I think it will become a little bit more clear…”
“I would like to think that my impact as superintendent has been creating decisions that were structured around giving kids the best opportunity to learn,” Dr. Wilson said in a Dec. 21 press release. “I have always focused on finding solutions that attract and retain quality people and quality programs.”
The governing board generally meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, the first meeting in the AJUSD administrative office board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, and the second at an AJUSD school. Agendas are at http://www.ajusd.org/documents.cfm?id=1763.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com