Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board approves personnel changes

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board at a meeting May 23 at 1575 W. Southern Ave. approved hiring Terri Berger, teacher for Transitional Learning Community; Diane Hodges, teacher for Desert Vista Elementary School; Leigh Hurst, teacher for Peralta Trail Elementary School; Lori Nottingham, teacher for Peralta Trail Elementary School; and Larry Hill, maintenance supervisor from SmartSchools.

The board also approved the resignations of: Shana Boyster, bus aide for transportation; and Kristen Rose, bus driver for tansportation.
The board also approved the retirement of Edna Goff, executive assistant, to the superintendent – SmartSchools; and Laura Thomas, principal secretary at Desert Vista Elementary – SmartSchools.

