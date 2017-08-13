Apache Junction Unified School District online programs described
(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)
Heather Wallace, right, educational services director for the Apache Junction Unified School District, gave a slide-show presentation at the Aug. 8 governing board meeting on the online learning opportunities available at Apache Junction High School and Cactus Canyon Junior High School. The governing board meeting was held in the in the board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.