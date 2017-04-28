AJUSD offers free summer food service program for children

This summer, the Apache Junction Unified School District will partner with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer free nutritious breakfasts and lunches to children age 18 and younger at two locations in Apache Junction.
Locations/dates/times are:
•Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave.: Breakfast 7:30-8:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday, June 5-July 21.
•Boys and Girls Club of Apache Junction, 1755 N. Idaho Road: Breakfast, 9-9:45 a.m. and lunch, noon-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 30-July 31.
Both sites will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.
All children ages 18 and under are eligible for free meals regardless of family income. Enrollment at an AJUSD school is not required. Everyone is welcome.
Adult meals may be purchased for $1.70 for breakfast and $2.75 for lunch. Only one free meal will be provided per child, per visit, and all food must be consumed on-site. Menus will be posted online at www.ajusd.org and at all service locations. This institution is an EEOC provider.
For more information, contact AJUSD at 480-982-1110 extension 2201.