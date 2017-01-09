AJUSD governing board meets Jan. 10, 12, 24

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board will meet three times in January, according to an agenda and board documents at http://ajusd.org.
They are a 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, meeting; 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, special meeting, and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, work session, all in the board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave.
Only the agenda for the Jan. 10 meeting was posted by press time. It states that an organizational meeting and regular meeting will be held, including:
•Discussion on board president and vice-president roles and responsibilities.
•Election of board president for 2017.
•Election of board vice president for 2017.
•Approval of existing board policies.
•Approval of board meetings schedule and locations for 2017.
•Adjournment of organizational meeting and opening of regular meeting.
•Board meeting minutes not previously approved.
•Superintendent’s report.
•Employee recognition including students of the month.
•Recommendation to hire as certified employees: Sara Humenik, teacher, Desert Vista Elementary School; Ruth Miyagawa, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary School; and Krystal Owen, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary School.
•Recommendation to hire as classified employees: Mark Crecelius, bus driver, transportation; Arturo Felix, custodian 1, Apache Junction High School; Natasha Romero, para, preschool, The Learning Center; and Teandra Schaefer, bus driver, transportation.
•Resignation of Carolyn Foster, bus driver, transportation; Emily Johnston, para 11, Desert Vista Elementary School; Shari Lapera, nurse, Four Peaks Elementary School; and Krista Woodland, para 1, Four Peaks Elementary School.
•Student activities accounts and governing board budget report.
•Discussion on future calendars.
•Discussion on on-campus and out-of-school students’ suspension.
•Discussion on board roles and responsibilities.
•The governing board will be presented with and discuss information regarding executive-search services for the position of district superintendent. It will be presented by a representative of the Arizona School Boards Association (www.azsba.org). Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson last month notified the governing board that he will be resigning the position effective at the end of his contract in June.
•The governing board will discuss and may consider establishing a special meeting of the board to continue work related to the search for a new district superintendent.