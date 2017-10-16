Apache Junction school board at special Oct. 17 meeting to hear presentation on state’s A-F labels

A presentation on the 2016-17 A-F labels given to public schools by the Arizona Department of Education is on the agenda for a special 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, meeting of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board. It will be held in the board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave. The agenda is at https://az01901895.schoolwires.net/Page/9081.
AJUSD schools received one B and four C’s, according to ADE documents. They were: Peralta Trail Elementary School (10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon), B; Four Peaks Elementary School (1785 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction), C; Desert Vista Elementary School (3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction), C; Cactus Canyon Junior High School (801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction), C; and Apache Junction High School (2525 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction), C.
According to the Arizona School Boards Association (http://azsba.org/asba-connect-10-11-17/#a-f), the labels are preliminary grades. A document at the website from the state department of education states “… the 2016-17 A-F Accountability Plan is a new plan that must include additional time for field validation. In this case, it is entirely appropriate for the field to conduct a data review before final school year 2016-17 letter grades are issued.”
Also on the agenda is:
•a discussion and vote on 2017-18 budget revision No. 1.
•a discission and vote on the allocation of monies related to the intended 1.06 percent teacher salary increase.
•a discussion and vote on subcontracting substitutes through Educational Services Inc. effective November through June 30.
•a vote on a governing board self-evaluation and goals.
•discussion on videotaping governing board meetings.
•discussion on a legislative workshop to be held Nov. 17 at the Sheraton Crescent Hotel.
•discussion on the Dec. 13 Arizona School Boards Association-Arizona School Administrators 60th Annual Conference at Biltmore Conference Center in Phoenix
Also, the board is slated to have the first read of the following policies recommended by ASBA for review:
•board review of regulations.
•audits/financial monitoring.
•student transportation in private vehicles.
•naming facilities.
•equal employment opportunity.
•staff conflict of interest.
•staff conduct.
•drug-free workplace (notice to employees).
•alcohol use by staff members (illegal drugs).
•English instruction.
•library materials selection and adoption.
•equal educational opportunities.
•admission of homeless students.
•admission of homeless students (notice).
•detention of students.
•student wellness.
•public’s right to know/freedom of information.
AJUSD serves students in a 217-square mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. For more information, call 480-982-1110, visit www.ajusd.org or go to www.facebook.com/ajusd43.