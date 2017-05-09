Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board meeting May 9

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, in the district’s board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave. The agenda is at http://ajusd.org/documents.cfm?id=1763.
The AJUSD Governing Board is slated to meet in closed-door executive session to consider its position and instruct its representatives regarding negotiations for the sale of real property. The board’s attorney may appear in person or telephonically.
Other items on the agenda include:
•the students of the year presentation.
•recognition of employees.
•approval of a general statement of assurance for 2017.
•discussion and possible approval of June 19-22 out-of-state travel for the Apache Junction High School NJROTC to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California to attend a military base orientation trip. The cost is $1,500. All expenses will be paid by the unit and tax credits estimated at $400. The cost will be reimbursed by the Navy. Approximately 25 students will travel accompanied by three chaperones.
AJUSD serves students in a 217-square-mile area that includes the communities of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. It has three elementary schools: Desert Vista, 3701 E. Broadway Ave.; Four Peaks, 1785 N. Idaho Road; and Peralta Trail, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon; as well as Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave., and Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive. The school district website is http://ajusd.org/.