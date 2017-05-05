Apache Junction Unified School District approves resignations, hires

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board at a meeting April 25 approved hiring the following individuals: Shana Boyster, bus aide, transportation; Kristie Byington, bus driver, transportation; and Sunrise Mullin, custodian 1, Desert Vista Elementary.
Resignations were accepted by the AJUSD Governing Board from the following individuals: Laurie Barnes, bus driver, transportation; Shirley Bridwell, cafeteria 1, food services; Samantha Dalley, Desert Vista and Peralta Trail Elementary; Kaitlyn Ferdarko, teacher, Desert Vista Elementary; McKenzie Griffin, Four Peaks Elementary; Eva Hall, teacher, Transitional Learning Center; Brenda Herzog, cafeteria 1, food services; Brian Lockwood, technology integration facilitator, Tech Center; Erika Longacre, teacher, Peralta Trail Elementary; Sandra Lorance, teacher, Apache Junction High School; Leah Marchese, preschool, Transitional Learning Center; Cathryn Messenger, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary; Jessica McNeil, day care, Transitional Learning Center; Ruth Miyagawa, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary; Jessie Ramirez, Peralta Trail Elementary; Sharon Turley, Peralta Trail Elementary; and Annie Vigil, teacher, Apache Junction High School.
The following individual’s retirement was accepted by the AJUSD Governing Board: Kathryn Elcox, teacher, Transitional Learning Community (to SmartSchools).