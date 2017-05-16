Apache Junction Unified School District board approves resignations, hires

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board at a meeting May 9 approved hiring the following individuals: Mary Abbott, teacher, Peralta Trail Elementary; Courtney Campbell, teacher, Peralta Trail Elementary; Michael Day, teacher, Peralta Trail Elementary; Suzanne Decker, teacher, Peralta Trail Elementary; Ida Byrum, bus driver, transportation; and Rowena Ramsey, cafeteria assistant I, food services.

Resignations were accepted by the AJUSD Governing Board from the following individuals: Jeanette Fitzgerald, paraprofessional I, Cactus Canyon Junior High; Heather Gabrielli, paraprofessional for day care, Transitional Learning Center; Lisa Ganion, bus aide, transportation; Karl Hermann, Teacher, Peralta Trail Elementary; Kyle Hobbs, paraprofessional, Cactus Canyon Junior High; Elizabeth Kastner, teacher, Desert Vista Elementary; Dawn Laager, paraprofessional II, Cactus Canyon Junior High; Jonathan Loots, van driver, transportation; Amanda Mathis, teacher, Peralta Trail Elementary; Maria Montejano, paraprofessional II, Apache Junction High School; Audrey Moreno, psychologist, Transitional Learning Center; Shana Myers, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary; Mark Norris, teacher, Apache Junction High School; Jeremy Seaman, teacher, Cactus Canyon Junior High; Cynthia Trubl, cafeteria assistant I, food services; Dana Trumbull, public relations coordinator, district office; and Danielle Young, psychologist, Cactus Canyon Junior High.

