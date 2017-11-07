Photo: $500 given to Peralta Trail Elementary School by Apache Junction Mounted Rangers
The Apache Junction Mounted Rangers present a check to Peralta Trail Elementary School. From left are AJMR member Robert Clark, Suzanne Decker of PTES and AJMR Capt. Lyle Gallagher. AJMR gave $500 to each of the three elementary schools and one junior high school in the Apache Junction Unified School District.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.