2016-17 budget revised by Apache Junction Unified School District

The estimated 2016-17 budget for the Apache Junction Unified School District was increased last week in part because expenses were down for the 2015-16 year.
“As you know, we adopt the budget in July for the subsequent year and many changes occur from the time that we actually adopt that budget to this time of year,” Cindy Reichert, AJUSD finance director, said at the May 9 governing board meeting. “Things can change as far as expenditures, where they are actually spent. You can have salaries that change because we have people coming and going and their salaries are sometimes different. The May revision allows us to align expenditures with line items and, although the actual intent of the budget doesn’t change, it also allows us to account for carryover from the previous year.”
The 2016-17 adopted maintenance and operations budget was built to reflect an estimated carryover of $1,054,800 from 2015-16. Due to expenditures being less than anticipated, the budget carryover was $1,726,399 or an increase of $671,599, Ms. Reichert said.
She also reported that there is a net overall increase of $170,477 for the unrestricted capital fund, federal and state grants funds increased by $617,525 and there was a reduction of $7,748 in the classroom site funds, according to her report, which is available at http://ajusd.org/documents.cfm?id=1763.
The governing board previously approved a $29,902,603 budget for 2016-17. On May 9, the governing board approved the revised budget of $31,354,456. Voting yes were President Jodi Ehrlich, Vice President Dena Kimble and governing board members Michael Weaver, Cami Garcia and Christa Rizzi.
In other business, the governing board in its consent agenda approved June 19-22 out-of-state travel for the Apache Junction High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California to attend a military base orientation trip. The cost is $1,500. All expenses will be paid by the unit and tax credits estimated at $400. The cost will be reimbursed by the Navy. Approximately 25 students will travel accompanied by three chaperones.
The governing board met in closed-door executive session for:
- discussion or consultation for legal advice with the governing board and for the governing board to consider its position and instruct its attorney regarding an intergovernmental agreement with East Valley Institute of Technology.
- discussion or consultation for legal advice with the governing board and for the governing board to consider its position and instruct its attorney regarding employee contracts and benefits and related matters.
- discussion on its position and instruct its representatives regarding negotiations for the sale of real property. The board’s attorney was to appear in person or telephonically.
Employee recognitions
Board member Rizzi asked that the way the district recognizes its employees be revisited.
Presently, one or two employees are recognized a month, according to previous agendas.
“We have different site recognitions and one staff member gets recognized and I was kind of hoping that we might be able to work together – the board work together – to come up with some ideas where we can recognize more staff more often so that our employees know how valued they are, how much we recognize what they do. We want them to know how much we appreciate them,” Mrs. Rizzi said.
“Transportation, when I worked there, had 80 employees and so they get to recognize somebody once a year. That would take a lot of time for all of the staff members to potentially be recognized,” she said.
“I like that idea. I agree,” Vice President Kimble said.
“I think it’s a good idea,” board member Garcia said.
“That’s something we can work on, going forward,” President Ehrlich said.
The district governing board members are slated to next meet May 30-31 for training. The agenda will be posted at http://ajusd.org/documents.cfm?id=1763.
