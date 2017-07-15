$500 assessed against each of 2 Apache Junction school employees seeking to leave

Two Apache Junction Unified School District employees who resigned after signing contracts to work this year were required to pay $500 each in damages, the AJUSD board decided May 23.
The AJUSD Governing Board decided in two 3-2 votes to approve the $500 assessed fees for Savannah Fallon and Rhonda Best in a special meeting, according to the minutes at http://ajusd.org/documents.cfm?id=1763.
Voting yes were AJUSD Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich, Vice-President Dena Kimble and member Mike Weaver. Voting no were board members Cami Garcia and Christa Rizzi.
