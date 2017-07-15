$1,500 assessed against each of 3 Apache Junction teachers seeking to leave

Three Apache Junction Unified School District teachers who resigned after signing contracts to work this year are required to pay $1,500 each in damages.
The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board on July 11 in three 4-1 votes approved the $1,500 in liquidated damages. Voting yes were AJUSD Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich, Vice-President Dena Kimble and members Mike Weaver and Cami Garcia. Voting no was board member Christa Rizzi.
President Ehrlich explained that there were four courses of action that the school board could take: “Essentially when we have a motion like this, there are four potential outcomes. One is to hold the teacher and not let them out of the contract, hold the employee until a replacement employee is found, release them from the contract or release them from the contract with liquidated damages,” she said.
Mrs. Rizzi said a tiered policy should be in place so employees know beforehand how much they have to pay before seeking to end a signed contract.
The board met in closed-door executive session to discuss the requested release of Adela Santa Cruz.
Back in the general meeting, a motion was made to approve Ms. Santa Cruz’s release with $1,500 in liquidated damages.
“I don’t feel comfortable with charging a fee for an employee to get out of their contract,” Mrs. Rizzi said prior to the board’s vote. “In the future if we look at a tiered process so that employees have a very clear understanding when they sign a contract what they might be facing to get out of a contract as far as fees go, I don’t feel comfortable just pulling numbers out of the air. I think it can have the appearance of picking and choosing favorites when it comes to employees and who gets assessed what. I think we need to have a very clear process and a clear understanding of what fees would be charged to get out of the contract based on how close we are to the beginning of the school year.”
New teachers are to report July 17 and all teachers are to return Aug. 2, with Aug. 7 the first day of school, according to the academic calendar at www.ajusd.org.
“I think that it is unfortunate that we have employees that are leaving at this time. It does, undoubtably, put the district in a bind, but I just am not able to support fining a teacher to get out of the contract at this time,” Mrs. Rizzi said.
“I think there is value to a guideline, knowing there’s always going to be circumstances that fall … outside of that,” President Ehrlich said. “Employees do sign the contracts. Those contracts and policy include language to inform employees that there is up to $2,500 liquidated damages potential when asking to be released from a contract,” she said.
“So employees are aware of this, up to $2,500 when they sign the contract?” Vice President Kimble asked.
“Correct,” President Ehrlich said.
“And, just a note, it’s in statute to be able to turn over a person who breaks the contract to the department of education for disciplinary action… We are not advocating that here,” Mr. Weaver said.
The governing board voted 4-1 on Ms. Santa Cruz’s, 4-1 on Hollie Chang’s and 4-1 on James Gibson’s requested releases, each approved with the $1,500 in liquidated damages.
According to http://www.ajusd.org/webpages/asantacruz, Ms. Santa Cruz taught in the structured English immersion classroom on the language areas of listening, speaking, reading and writing. She has more than 40 years of experience, including at Roosevelt School District in Phoenix, the Glendale Union High School District, the Tempe Union High School District and AJUSD. She also worked for seven years at the Arizona Department of Education as an education program specialist, director and deputy associate superintendent in the Office of English Language Acquisition Services.
According to www.ajusd.org/webpages/hchang, Ms. Chang was at Four Peaks Elementary School and has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Ottawa University and a master’s degree in guidance counseling from the University of Phoenix. It says she has taught many different grade levels and various subjects.
According to www.ajusd.org/webpages/jgibson, Mr. Gibson has taught in Apache Junction for 16 years and was teaching world history and economics at Apache Junction High School.
During governing board discussion on Mr. Gibson’s request to be released from his contract, Dr. Krista Anderson, AJUSD superintendent, said she was concerned that it may be hard to find a replacement in time for the beginning of the school year.
“I am concerned .. that it is a very difficult position to fill and we are very concerned that this position would not be filled prior to the school year, so I just want to express my concern on this one,” she said.
Mr. Gibson told the governing board at the meeting that he knows an individual who may be able to take the job.
“It’s difficult to find people with economics backgrounds because everybody has a history degree,” Mr. Gibson said at the meeting. “But you can find a person maybe who has math skills and also pass the history test and they could potentially have the academic background to teach the class but not necessarily have the state certification.”
AJUSD serves students in a 217-square-mile area that includes the communities of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. It has three elementary schools: Desert Vista, 3701 E. Broadway Ave.; Four Peaks, 1785 N. Idaho Road; and Peralta Trail, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon; as well as Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave., and Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive. The school district website is http://ajusd.org/.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com