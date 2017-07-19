New Four Peaks principal; $1,500 assessed against Apache Junction teacher seeking to leave

An Apache Junction Unified School District teacher who resigned after signing a contract to work this year is required to pay $1,500 in damages, the governing board decided July 18. At the same special meeting, the governing board voted 5-0 to approve hiring Karl Waggoner as Four Peaks Elementary School principal.

The AJUSD Governing Board voted 4-1 to approve the $1,500 in liquidated damages for certified employee Lisa Ardt. Voting yes were AJUSD Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich, Vice-President Dena Kimble and members Mike Weaver and Cami Garcia. Voting no was board member Christa Rizzi.

According to the agenda, the governing board was slated to meet in a closed-door executive session to discuss hiring Mr. Waggoner  and to discuss the requested release from contract of Ms. Ardt for the 2017-18 school year.

