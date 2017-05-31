$135,000 salary for Apache Junction Superintendent Dr. Krista Anderson

The new Apache Junction Unified School District superintendent will be paid an annual base salary of $135,000 during the 2017-18 fiscal year minus mandatory and voluntary deductions, according to an employment agreement released May 23 by the district. The agreement is for July 1, 2017-June 30, 2020.
Dr. Krista Anderson was hired by the AJUSD Governing Board at a meeting April 25. A consultant agreement was also approved. The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent on April 26 asked via e-mail for copies of the consultant and employment agreements and on May 16 Dana Hawman-Trumbull, AJUSD public relations coordinator, asked for a signed public records request, which was e-mailed to her on May 17. On May 18 she stated in an e-mail that, “Dr. Anderson has requested that I publish the full contract and interim consultancy agreement online in order to promote full transparency and a fresh start. Those documents will be up, along with a statement about her priorities as a superintendent and community member, by close of day, Monday, May 22,” she wrote. It was posted at www.ajusd.org/about.cfm?subpage=308926 on May 23.
Dr. Anderson has been visiting AJUSD school classrooms and participating in planning. She is also setting the tone for her initial three-year tenure by requesting that her contract be posted online, according to a statement posted at the AJUSD website.
“Transparency is the cornerstone of communication and trust,” Dr. Anderson said, according to the website. “Let’s start at the beginning by making these documents readily available.”
Dr. Wilson received $119,406
When the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board voted unanimously on Dec. 13 to accept Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson’s resignation, the settlement agreement stated he would work until June 30 and then receive a lump-sum payment of $107,465.60. That amount is 90 percent of his base salary of $119,406.23 for the 2017-18 school year minus payroll deductions and withholding amounts, according to the settlement document.
In June Dr. Wilson will be starting as an associate superintendent at the East Valley Institute of Technology, he said after the AJUSD Governing Board’s May 9 meeting. EVIT offers programs tuition-free for high school students who reside in 10 East Valley districts – Apache Junction, Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Higley, Fountain Hills, Queen Creek and J.O. Combs. Students spend a half-day at EVIT and a half-day at their high school. School districts provide transportation to EVIT for most students. The website is http://www.evit.com/. Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive, also provides several EVIT courses on campus, AJHS Principal Larry LaPrise said at the AJUSD Governing Board’s May 9 meeting.
Perks in new agreement
In addition to the $135,000 base annual salary, Dr. Anderson will receive a $10,000 per year administrative stipend for health care savings, business-related travel and other listed items; up to $5,000 for professional development; and up to $2,000 for travel and other expenses for working with civic organizations. The superintendent will also receive a monthly stipend of $600 for personal and official vehicle use. The district shall also purchase on the superintendent’s behalf a short-term disability insurance policy, according to the agreement.
During the second and third fiscal years of the agreement, the board may adjust the salary upward but not downward, according to the document.
Also, during each fiscal year no less than 2 percent and no more than 6 percent of the superintendent’s annual base salary for that fiscal year shall be designated as performance-based pay that may be earned in addition to the annual base salary.
If funding cuts cause the district to receive funding at lower levels than projected, the superintendent agrees to accept the same salary reduction or furlough as the board imposes upon other 12-month certified administrators upon request of the governing board.
The AJUSD Governing Board also approved a consulting services agreement where Dr. Anderson receives $80 per hour for a maximum of $649 a day April 26-June 30 for consulting services. The contract states that “the board wishes to avail itself of Dr. Anderson’s expertise through consulting services on a limited basis prior to the beginning of the term as superintendent of the district.” It also states the district shall not be obligated to pay more than $10,000 as part of the consulting agreement. The agreement was signed April 25 by Dr. Anderson and Jody Ehrlich, AJUSD Governing board president.
Support Our Schools group
“The school board has stated several times they want to go in a ‘different direction’ and we look forward to hearing their ideas as to which direction we are going,” Braden Jacob Biggs, chairman of the Apache Junction Children First/Support Our Schools, said when asked to comment about the agreement being released. “CFSOS is eager and excited to work with Dr. Anderson. We tried to attend as many meetings and functions as allowed and made sure to ask the tough questions during the selection process. We look forward to her being a part of our community and the AJUSD family,” he said.
