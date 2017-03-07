Westbound US 60 closed at Mesa Drive Tuesday night

Westbound U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed at Mesa Drive in the East Valley Tuesday night, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes.
Westbound US 60 will be closed closed at Mesa Drive from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (March 8) for traffic-flow detector installation. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Stapley Drive and Gilbert Road also closed. Traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Mesa Drive.
Updates on freeway conditions and restrictions are available on ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511.