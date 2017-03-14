Plan ahead for westbound I-10 overnight closures in Phoenix area

Sections of westbound Interstate 10 in the Phoenix area will be closed or restricted during overnight hours Tuesday through Thursday (March 14-16) for work to install new traffic-flow sensors. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following I-10 closures are in place:
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane at times overnight between State Route 51 and I-17 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (March 15) for traffic-flow detector installation. Consider using northbound I-17 starting near Sky Harbor Airport and connecting with westbound I-10 at Stack interchange north of Adams Street.
- Westbound I-10 closed overnight between Elliot and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (March 16 ) for traffic-flow detector installation. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Warner, Elliot and Baseline roads closed. Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 and westbound US 60 as alternate route while I-10 is closed.
- Westbound I-10 closed overnight between I-17 and 27th Avenue from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (March 17) for traffic-flow detector installation. Westbound I-10 on-ramps Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue also closed. Consider alternate routes, including westbound McDowell Road or Van Buren Street, to travel beyond closure.
Updates on freeway conditions and restrictions are available on ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT also provides state highway information via its Twitter feed (@ArizonaDOT).