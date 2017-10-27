Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 19th Avenue closed Oct. 28-29

The westbound Interstate 10 off-ramp at 19th Avenue in Phoenix will be closed from late Saturday night until Sunday morning for work to install fiber optic cable along the freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should consider using another nearby exit, including the westbound off-ramp at Seventh Avenue, while the following closure is in place:
- Westbound I-10 off-ramp at 19th Avenue will be closed from 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. Drivers can consider exiting at Seventh or 35th avenues and using McDowell Road to reach 19th Avenue.
Freeway shoulders also will be closed along east- and westbound I-10 in areas between 15th and 27th avenues while the fiber optic cable work is taking place. Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.