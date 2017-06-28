West I-10 work continues in July
Westbound Interstate 10 (Papago Freeway) was closed June 23-26 at 59th Avenue due to construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway and will be closed again July 7-10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Visit the ADOT Traveler Information Center at az511.gov or call 511.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.