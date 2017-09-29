Weekend travel advisory for Sept. 29-Oct. 2

Drivers should be aware of the following restrictions this weekend:
- I-10 EB closed at 59th Avenue 10 p.m. Friday – 11 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 1) for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. I-10 EB on-ramps at 75th and 67th avenues also closed. I-10 EB traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 59th Ave. Anticipate delays, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 NB and EB in the West Valley.
- Peoria Ave closed in both directions at I-17 9 p.m. Friday – 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 30) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system equipment. I-17 NB and SB off-ramps at Peoria Ave closed. Peoria Ave traffic approaching I-17 required to make right turns onto frontage road. Both I-17 on-ramps at Peoria Ave open. Consider using Dunlap Ave or Cactus Road as alternate routes while Peoria Avenue is closed.
- Bell Road closed in both directions at I-17 9 p.m. Saturday – 2 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 1) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system equipment. I-17 NB and SB off-ramps at Bell Road closed. Bell Road traffic approaching I-17 required to make right turns onto frontage road. Both I-17 on-ramps Bell Road open. Consider using Greenway Road or Union Hills Drive as alternate routes while Bell Road is closed. NOTE: I-17 NB off-ramp at Bell Road also closed from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Sept. 30). Use other nearby NB exits, including Greenway Road.
- I-10 EB narrowed to one lane 7 p.m. Sunday – 6 a.m. Monday (Oct. 2) in areas between the Gila River bridge and SR 587 south of Chandler for resurfacing project. I-10 WB narrowed to one lane in areas between SR 587 and the Gila River bridge for resurfacing project. I-10 WB off-ramp at SR 587 closed. I-10 WB on-ramp at SR 587 restricted at times. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes to avoid delays.
