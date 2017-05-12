Warming trend to end the week

Daytime highs will warm into the 98˚F-100˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“The warming trend kicks into high gear (May 12) as daytime highs warm into the 98˚F-100˚F range around the Valley. Plan on another healthy dosing of sun under mainly clear skies. Variable winds will again remain in the light category with no gusts of any consequence. Heading into Saturday, plan on continuing warm and dry conditions with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 90s. For Sunday and into the start of next week a series of weaker disturbances will pass to the north of the region helping to lower daily highs back into the low 90s and also bringing breezier conditions each day,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.