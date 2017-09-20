Warming and 98˚F-100˚F Wednesday

Plan on mainly sunny skies across the region with afternoon temperatures warming into the 98˚F-100˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“We’ve reached the final days of summer and appropriately Mother Nature is going to reward us with another welcomed cool-down to usher in fall. Looking at the big picture, dry westerly flow will remain in place today across the state lending to near-normal temperatures. Heading into Thursday/Friday a large disturbance out of the Pacific Northwest will dig south into the lower Great Basin bringing a dry cold front across Arizona. Plan on windy conditions through this period follow(ed) by a large drop in temperatures to finish out the week. Daily highs Friday-Sunday are expected to remain in the 80s with overnight lows in the 60s,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “For today plan on mainly sunny skies across the region. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 98˚F-100˚F range around the Valley with mid 90s across the higher terrain locales. Variable winds will generally remain in the 3-8 mph range with localized evening gusts around 10-15 mph. Under clear skies and light winds, overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid to low 70s around the urban corridor with outlying Valley locations reaching the 60s.”
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.