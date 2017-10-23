Warm 96˚F-99˚F around the Valley Oct. 23

Afternoon temperatures will quickly warm into the 96˚F-99˚F range around the Valley with low to mid 90s across the foothill locales, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“A significant warming trend is in store for the first half of the work week with record or near-record heat in the cards. Looking at the big picture, an unseasonably strong ridge of high pressure will build north across the desert Southwest and into southern California through the period lending to the warm up. Daily highs will reach the upper 90s to around 100˚F to go along with sunny skies and dry conditions. Northeasterly down-sloping flow will also lend to breezy conditions during the morning/early afternoon hours beginning tomorrow. Looking ahead, the ridge is expected to weaken and shift farther west for the second half of the work week, which should help moderate high temperatures. For today plan on clear and sunny skies across the region. Afternoon temperatures will quickly warm into the 96˚F-99˚F range around the Valley with low to mid 90s across the foothill locales. Variable winds will generally remain in the 3-7 mph range with localized evening gusts around 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s around the urban corridor under clear skies and developing breezy conditions,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.