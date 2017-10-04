Warm 94˚F-96˚F Oct. 4

Daytime highs will climb into the 94˚F-96˚F range around the Valley., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Daily highs will see a boost into the mid-90s … Wednesday before taking a run at low triple digits through Saturday. Otherwise, plan on mainly sunny skies and dry conditions across south-central Arizona despite some isolated storm activity mid-week across far eastern Arizona. Plan on another few degrees of warming. Daytime highs will climb into the 94˚F-96˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the light category with no gusts of any consequence throughout the day. Expecting to see isolated storm activity east of the county during the afternoon/evening hours. The warming trend kicks into high gear over the second half of the week. Daily highs are forecast to jump into the upper 90s to around 100˚F Thursday through Saturday in the Valley,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.