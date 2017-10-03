Warm 92˚F-94˚F Oct. 3

Daytime highs will warm a few degrees into the 92˚F-94˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.

“General troughing across the western U.S. and a weak shortwave moving through the Great Basin will lend to milder temperatures across the state to start off the week. Temperatures will begin to trend upward as the week progresses with high pressure building west across northern Mexico. Daily temperatures will quickly rebound back into the upper 90s by mid-week and even hotter weather in the forecast for late week. For (Tuesday) plan on another healthy dosing of sun under clear skies. Daytime highs will warm a few degrees into the 92˚F-94˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will hover in the light category with localized evening/overnight gusts around 10-15mpn. The warming trend will continue into midweek and beyond as high pressure builds west across the state. Daily highs will see a jump into the upper 90s for Wednesday and Thursday before possible triple digits on Friday.,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.

The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.

The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.

The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.

