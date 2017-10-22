Warm 90s forecast Sunday

Highs will remain limited to the mid 80s around the Valley despite mainly sunny skies and easing winds, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Heading into Sunday through early next week, high pressure will build north across the region lending to warming temperatures. The forecast calls for low 90s on Sunday before a jump back into the upper 90s for Monday and Tuesday,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.