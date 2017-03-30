Warm and 86˚F-89˚F Thursday
For Thursday plan on mostly sunny skies mixed with some passing cirrus clouds, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“(March 30) looks to be the warmest day of the week with daytime highs peaking in the 86˚F-89˚F range around the Valley. Plan on mostly sunny skies mixed with some passing cirrus clouds. Breezy conditions will begin in the afternoon hours in the 7-14 mph range with gusts approaching 20-25 mph through the overnight hours. A dry cold front will move across the region early on Friday bringing a dramatic drop in temperatures and continuing breezy/windy conditions. Highs will fall back into the upper 60s to low 70s. A few higher terrain showers will be possible beginning Friday and continuing on Saturday as the bulk of the system moves through,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.
