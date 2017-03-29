Warm and 84˚F-86˚F Wednesday
For Wednesday plan on mostly sunny skies and winds easing back into the light category, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“A short-lived warming trend starts (Wednesday) with afternoon highs expected to rebound back into the 84˚F-86˚F range around the Valley. Plan on mostly sunny skies and winds easing back into the light category. Further warming is expected on Thursday with highs reaching the upper 80s across the lower deserts. Also, expecting a modest uptick in high clouds out ahead of our next disturbance for Friday. This system is forecast to bring another shot of cooler air and increased breezes to the region through Saturday. Model guidance is also depicting little if any chances for measurable rainfall,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.
