Valley Against Sex Trafficking hosts attorney who sued website for damages

The Mesa Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Valley Against Sex Trafficking will be hosting a forum with special guest attorney Erik Bauer.  Mr. Bauer, who is featured in the film “I am Jane Doe,” will be speaking 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, to officials from police departments and businesses regarding a backpage.com lawsuit.  Mr. Bauer sued backpage.com for damages incurred by three minor victims who were repeatedly advertised and sold for sex, according to a press release.

The event will be held at the Phoenix Marriott Mesa at 200 N. Centennial Way in Mesa.

Mr. Bauer will outline his case and what is happening in Congress to interrupt this practice.

Other speakers will include Francheska Loza of Polaris and Jonathan Lines of Operation Underground Railroad.  They will also be presenting information of efforts to make the state and country safe against those preying on children.

“I am Jane Doe” can be seen online at  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bq-PdMr7pTY.

Register to attend the event by going on the Mesa Chamber of Commerce website at www.mesachamber.org.

Also go to:  http://myemail.constantcontact.com/VAST–Valley-Against-Sex-Trafficking-Awareness-Meeting.html?soid=1106162798524&aid=-4nhgcU09c8

 

