Valley Metro transit service for Independence Day celebrations

Valley Metro has announced the following public transit schedule to get riders to and from local Independence Day festivities on Tuesday, July 4.

Valley Metro Rail will operate a Sunday schedule with enhanced service starting at 5 p.m. to support holiday festivities in Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa. Riders can access events at key stations, according to a press release:

Riders should expect greater use of park-and-rides and light rail trains on Independence Day especially after the conclusion of fireworks shows.

Riders are encouraged to plan ahead, purchase fare in advance and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

Parking at park-and-rides is free. An all-day pass is $4.

For more information, visit valleymetro.org.

Valley Metro provides eco-friendly public transit options to residents of greater Phoenix and Maricopa County including the planning and operations of a regional bus system and the development and operations of 26 miles of light rail.

In Fiscal Year 2015, total ridership for the system was 73 million passengers

