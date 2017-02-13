US 60, I-17 nighttime restrictions scheduled week of Feb. 12-17

Overnight improvement work will close sections of Interstate 10 and U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) in the Phoenix area this week (Feb. 12-17), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Nighttime lane restrictions also are scheduled along I-17 south of downtown Phoenix.
Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following freeway restrictions are in place:
·Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between 48th Street and Broadway Road from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 13) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 32nd and 40th streets also closed. Consider alternate routes including eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to connect with eastbound I-10.
·Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes in both directions overnight in areas between 19th Avenue and Adams Street from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Feb. 12-16) for construction. Allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones.
·Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between McClintock Drive and Loop 101 in Tempe from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 14) for graffiti-removal work. Consider exiting the freeway ahead of the closure and using eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue before returning to US 60 at Dobson Road.
·Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 15) for traffic-flow detector installation. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Mesa and Stapley drives also closed. Consider exiting eastbound US 60 ahead of closure and using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Val Vista Drive.
·Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed at Val Vista Drive from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 16) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Stapley Drive and Gilbert Road also closed. Eastbound US 60 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Val Vista Drive. Consider exiting ahead of closure and using local routes.
Updates on freeway conditions and restrictions are available on ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511.