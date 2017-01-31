US 60, I-10 overnight restrictions scheduled this week in Tempe area

Overnight closures of U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) for construction this week also could affect Interstate 10 traffic near the Broadway Curve in Tempe. Crews will be installing new traffic-flow sensors, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, according to a press release.
Drivers should plan ahead, consider alternate routes and allow extra travel time while the following overnight restrictions are in place:
• Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between McClintock Drive and Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 1). Eastbound US 60 ramps to north- and southbound Loop 101 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramps at Rural Road and McClintock Drive closed. Eastbound I-10 HOV-lane ramp to eastbound US 60 closed. Consider exiting eastbound US 60 ahead of the closure and using westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Dobson Road to access US 60.
• Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Interstate 10 and Priest Drive from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 2). All I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road and southbound State Route 143 connecting ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including eastbound Baseline or Broadway roads to Priest Drive or Mill Avenue to connect with eastbound US 60.
• Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed near Dobson Road from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (Feb. 3). DETOUR: Traffic will exit and re-enter westbound US 60 at Dobson Road.
Updates on freeway conditions and restrictions are available on ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511.