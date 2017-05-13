Upper 90s forecast for Saturday

Look for high temperatures around 90 in the northern zones to mid to upper 90s in the Valley and warmest parts of the county, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“High pressure moves off to the east to be replaced by lower pressure over the weekend. This incoming low pressure is dry and much weaker than what we saw last week – thus no chance for rain and a more mild cool down, albeit with some windy conditions. As that low pressure slides in we’ll see slightly lower temperatures and increased windiness. Look for high temperatures from around 90 in the northern zones to mid to upper 90s in the Valley and warmest parts of the county. Winds gusting to 25 mph will be possible county-wide in the afternoon and evening. (May 13) night – overnight lows will also be slightly lower, ranging from the low 60s in the northern zones to 65-68 in the central city and warmer southwest county,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.