Upper 80s to low 90s forecast July 24

Afternoon temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s range around the Valley on July 24, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“It’s been a very active last 24 hours with widespread heavy rain across the east Valley last night followed by another round county-wide this morning. Latest trends have the bulk of this activity moving northwest out of the county in the next hour or two with general clearing to the south. Isolated shower/storm activity will be possible through early this evening before general clearing area wide. Looking ahead, expecting a Monsoon “break” period Tuesday through Thursday with drying and southwesterly steering flow in place across much of Arizona,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “For today plan on cloudier conditions into the early afternoon before clearing into tonight. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s range around the Valley. Light and variable winds may give way to gustier conditions this evening from any passing outflows. As mentioned above, the large wave of showers is lifting into northwest portions of the county. Latest guidance does show isolated storms redeveloping to our south into this afternoon with some activity moving into portions of the county through this evening. Main impacts with any follow-up storms will be heavy rainfall and a continued threat for flash flooding.”
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.