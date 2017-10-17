Unseasonably warm temperatures forecast

Daytime highs will climb into the 95˚F-97˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“The main weather story through the first half of this week will be unseasonably warm temperatures. High pressure will remain in place across the desert Southwest into early Wednesday lending to daily high temperatures anywhere from 6˚F-10˚F above normal. Looking ahead, the ridge will begin to flatten as a pacific disturbance moves into the region late Wednesday into Thursday eventually followed by larger scale troughing into this upcoming weekend. Our mid-week disturbance will likely bring an uptick in cloud cover and possibly some sprinkles/light rain to higher terrain areas around the county,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “Plan on mostly sunny skies early on before an uptick in afternoon/evening pockets of high clouds. Daytime highs will climb into the 95˚F-97˚F range around the Valley. Following localized breezy morning conditions, variable winds will settle back into the 3-7 mph range into the afternoon/evening hours. Heading into Wednesday, plan on another degree or two of cooling with highs in the mid 90s around the Valley. As mentioned above, a weak disturbance will move across the region late Wednesday into Thursday and portions of the county may see a few light showers and perhaps some spotty rain accumulations.”