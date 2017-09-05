United Food Bank receives grants to expand cooler, upgrade refrigeration system

Thunderbirds Charities, the charitable giving arm of the Thunderbirds – hosts of the Waste Management Phoenix Open presented by Ak-Chin Indian Community – has awarded United Food Bank a $60,000 grant to expand its refrigerated cooler. A matching grant from the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation has been secured to upgrade the existing refrigeration system to improve food safety and increase capacity. These vital steps will allow UFB to distribute additional fresh food offerings such as fruits, vegetables, milk, dairy and protein to our agencies who help feed hungry people in our five-county service areas who don’t have enough food.
United Food Bank is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides hunger relief by collecting, acquiring, storing and distributing food and related commodities through a network of more than 200 partner social service agencies in eastern Maricopa County, Gila and Pinal counties, and southern Apache and Navajo Counties. Last year, UFB distributed 27.7 million pounds of food to hungry Arizonans. For more information, visit www.unitedfoodbank.org.
“As we work to address hunger in our region, we’re mindful of both the quantity and the nutritional quality of the foods we offer our partner agencies,” Dave Richins, United Food Bank president and CEO, said in a press release. “Our capacity for serving hungry people more nutritious food options will be greatly increased due to the generosity of the Halle Foundation and Thunderbirds charities. We cannot thank them enough for their support and generosity.”
“We are excited to be able to help with the expansion and upgrade of the refrigerated cooler system at United Food Bank,” Andy Markham, president of Thunderbirds Charities, said in the release. “We’re extremely proud of this partnership with Halle Foundation. The value and benefits this project brings to the community is so impactful.”
For more information on Thunderbirds Charities, visit www.thunderbirdscharities.org.