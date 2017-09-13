Triple-digits Wednesday then fall-like conditions Thursday

Daytime highs will climb into the 104˚F-106˚F range Wednesday around the Valley under mostly sunny skies, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“A weather disturbance, currently off the central coast of California, will move inland and across northern Arizona overnight Wednesday and into Thursday bringing increased breezes, potential shower, and a welcomed cool down to the region for the remainder of the week. Given the late season heat we’ve been experiencing, daily highs remaining in the 90s with overnight lows back in the 70s are going to feel amazing… Plan on one final day of above-average temperatures before more fall-like conditions Thursday through the end of the week. Daytime highs will climb into the 104˚F-106˚F range around the Valley under mostly sunny skies. South/southwest winds will see an uptick into the 6-12 mph range with localized evening gusts around 15-20 mph. Lingering moisture and (an) approaching disturbance may lend to a few late-afternoon storms though rain totals, if any, shouldn’t amount to much. Heading into Thursday, (the) disturbance and an attendant cold front will move across the region through the day with breezy conditions and perhaps a few storms along our northern zones,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.