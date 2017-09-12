Triple digits Tuesday

Daytime highs will warm into the 104˚F-106˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on another healthy dosing of sun across the area. Daytime highs will again warm into the 104˚F-106˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain the 3-8 mph range with localized gusts around 10-15 mph. Not expecting much in the way of t-storm activity across south-central Arizona. The higher terrain areas north and west of the Valley may see an evening isolated t-storm, though planning on another quiet night around the Valley. Warmer temperatures and drier weather are expected to continue into Wednesday before a passing dry disturbance on Thursday helps to cool temperatures off to round out the work week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.