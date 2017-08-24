Traffic restrictions at two I-17 interchanges this weekend

Drivers should plan for traffic restrictions at the Northern and Glendale intersections along Interstate 17 this weekend as work continues to install the pilot wrong-way vehicle detection and warning system.
The Arizona Department of Transportation’s $4 million thermal-camera based project is designed to alert ADOT and the Department of Public Safety immediately if a wrong-way vehicle is detected along a 15-mile stretch of I-17. Drivers should plan for possible delays and use alternate routes as crews work to mount thermal cameras, install fiber-optic cable and rewire control cabinets:
- Glendale Avenue will be closed in both directions at I-17 from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, until noon Saturday, Aug. 26. Both I-17 off-ramps at Glendale Avenue will also be closed.
- Northern Avenue will be closed in both directions at I-17 from 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, until noon Sunday, Aug. 27. Both I-17 off-ramps at Northern Avenue will also be closed.
Alternate routes include Dunlap or Bethany Home roads. Traffic on Northern Avenue and Glendale Avenue that approaches I-17 will be required to make right turns onto the freeway’s frontage road or on-ramps.
Restrictions will be scheduled at other I-17 interchanges between I-10 northwest of downtown and Loop 101 in north Phoenix as the project continues over the next few months. No restrictions will be scheduled over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Following installation and testing, the system will be fully operational by early next year.
For more information about this project, visit www.azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/i-17-wrong-way-detection-system.
