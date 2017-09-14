Traffic restrictions at I-17 interchanges for wrong-way vehicle detection system installation

Traffic restrictions will occur at three Interstate 17 interchanges this weekend, as work continues to install the pilot wrong-way vehicle detection and warning system.
The Arizona Department of Transportation’s $3.7 million thermal-camera based project is designed to alert ADOT and the Department of Public Safety immediately if a wrong-way vehicle is detected along a 15-mile stretch of I-17. Drivers should plan for possible delays and use alternate routes as crews work to install equipment.
- Thomas Road will be closed in both directions at I-17 from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Both I-17 off-ramps at Thomas Road will also be closed.
- McDowell Road will be closed in both directions at I-17 from 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, until 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. Both I-17 off-ramps at McDowell Road will also be closed.
- The two left lanes for westbound Dunlap Avenue to southbound I-17 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15 until noon Saturday, Sept. 16. Traffic will not be able to turn from westbound Dunlap Avenue to access southbound I-17.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid these areas and use alternate routes. Traffic on Thomas and McDowell roads that approaches I-17 will be required to make right turns onto the freeway’s frontage road or on-ramps.
Restrictions will be scheduled at other I-17 interchanges between I-10 northwest of downtown and Loop 101 in north Phoenix as the project continues over the next few months. Following installation and testing, the system will be fully operational by early next year.
For more information about this project, visit www.azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/i-17-wrong-way-detection-system.
Project schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.