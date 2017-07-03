Transaction privilege tax license fees resumed July 1 for cities, towns

Effective Jan. 1 the Arizona Department of Revenue became the single point of administration and collection of transaction privilege tax by adding the 14 previously self-collecting cities. The changeover to centralized licensing, reporting and payment of state and city TPT to ADOR began with the January tax return, which was due in February, according to a press release.
Since January, taxpayers with locations in one of those 14 cities were not assessed the license fee at the time of application, but may have been billed at a later date, according to the release.
Beginning July 1, all applicants for a TPT license will be charged license fees for all cities and towns when submitting a new application or updating a license application for those cities that impose an annual license fee.
Applicants can reference license fees on page 4 of the joint tax application. Applicants who are only engaged in residential rental should reference the license fees on page 2 of the Residential Rental Transaction Privilege Tax Application.
Taxpayers with any questions or seek more information can call the Department of Revenue’s Customer Care Call Center at 602-255-3381 or toll-free: 800-352-4090.