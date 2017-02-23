Thursday temps in 63˚F-66˚F range

Daytime highs will step back, falling into the 63˚F-66˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“ Plan on a return to mainly sunny skies. Daytime highs will take a large step back falling into the 63˚F-66˚F range around the Valley. West winds will be breezy in the 7-14 mph range with gusts around 20 mph throughout the day. Heading into Friday, plan on a another mild day with highs limited to the mid 60s around the Valley under mainly sunny skies. Winds will ease back into the light category with no gusts of any consequence. Mild and dry weather will continue over the weekend before we potentially head back into another active period to start next week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
