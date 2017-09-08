Thunderstorms then afternoon sun Friday

For Friday plan on cloudier conditions and lingering showers/thunderstorms before pockets of afternoon sun, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For Friday morning expecting cloudier conditions and lingering showers/thunderstorms before pockets of afternoon sun. Afternoon highs will take a step back into the 98˚F-101˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the light category outside of greater gusts near storm outflows. Model guidance continues to favor another active afternoon/evening around the region with follow-up storms capable of heavy rainfall moving north through the county. A localized flooding threat could become the primary concern during this period. Heading into Saturday, plan on lingering storm chances through the day. High temperatures should remain tempered in the upper 90s due to cloud cover and lingering moisture. A drying and warming trend is then expected Sunday into next week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
