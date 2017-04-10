Temps to warm into 82˚F-85˚F range

Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 82˚F-85˚F range around the Valley, with low 80s in the southern zones, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“After a nearly perfect-weather weekend, temperatures are expected to rise over the next couple of days. Looking at the big picture, dry west/southwesterly flow aloft will be common this week as high pressure slowly builds east into the desert Southwest. Afternoon highs will remain near seasonal normals today before jumping towards the 90˚F mark tomorrow and then settling into the low 90s through Thursday. Quiet weather conditions are expected through the period along with mostly sunny skies outside of some passing high clouds. For today plan on mostly sunny skies around the region. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 82˚F-85˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain areas reaching the upper 70s to around 80˚F. Variable winds will generally remain in the 2-7mph range with no gusts of any consequence through the day. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the upper to mid 50s around the urban corridor mostly clear skies and light winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.