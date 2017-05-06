Temperatures to drop significantly county-wide May 6

Temperatures will drop significantly county-wide with highs 10-12 degrees lower than May 5, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“(May 6) – ridge of high pressure moves off to the east and will be replaced by a ‘cutoff’ low that will linger over the southwest U.S. for several days. Temperatures will drop significantly county-wide with highs 10-12 degrees lower than (May 5). The trade-off will be gusty winds in the afternoon in the 35-40 mph range – certainly enough to raise dust and lower visibility. (May 6) night – overnight lows will also be significantly lower, ranging from the upper 50s in the northern zones to around 60 in the central city and warmer southwest county,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.