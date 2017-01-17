Temperatures to climb into the 64˚F-67˚F range

“For today plan on increasing mid and high clouds late morning into the afternoon hours. Daytime temperatures will climb into the 64˚F-67˚F range around the Valley with higher terrain locales remaining in the low 60s. Variable winds will generally remain in the 2-7 mph range with no gusts of any consequence. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid to low 40s around the urban corridor under mostly clear skies,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.